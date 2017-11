Provincial police are searching for someone who dropped a "significant quantity" of cash at a Tecumseh business earlier this month.

The money was left at the store on Nov. 15, but the owner turned the money over to the OPP who want to give it back to its rightful owner.

Anyone with information is or who believes the money may belong to them is asked to call the Tecumseh OPP detachment and provide proof the cash is theirs.