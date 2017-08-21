Wilfred Lucier hasn't left Windsor Regional Hospital for three days. His daughter was stabbed at the Ouellette Campus Saturday and now he feels the need to protect her.

The 26-year-old woman was allegedly attacked by another mental health patient while heading out for a smoke. Lucier said she has a punctured lung.

"She has a tube draining blood through her lungs," he said Monday. "If security can't protect her I have to stay here to make sure she's OK."

David Musyj, CEO of Windsor Regional Hospital, stands next to the hospital hallway where a 26-year-old mental health patient was stabbed on August 19. A 17-year-old patient of the mental health unit has been charged with aggravated assault. (Dan Taekema/CBC News)

Windsor police have charged a 17-year-old mental health patient with aggravated assault in connection with the attack.

The woman was walking with her grandmother, Irene Iftiniuk, through the hospital lobby towards the Goyeau Street entrance when the teen, who was returning from a day pass visit with his father, lunged at her with a knife.

"He nailed my granddaughter right in the back of the neck," said Iftiniuk, who has received some counselling because of the violent incident. "I can't sleep, I haven't eaten — I've got nightmares of this guy in my face 24-seven. I just can't get him out of my head."

Irene Iftiniuk is traumatized after seeing a teenager stab her granddaughter in the neck at Windsor Regional Hospital. (Dale Molnar/CBC)

Father restrained teen until security arrived

Security staff "heard a scream," according to hospital CEO David Musyj, and ran into the hallway to find the young man wrestling with his dad.

The teen was "quickly restrained and disarmed" by "a relative" following the attack, according to police, who added the woman is recovering from life-threatening injuries to the back of her neck.

"She's in stable condition and our thoughts and prayers are with her and her family," said Musyj.

David Musyj, CEO of Windsor Regional Hospital, and Dr. Raj Basker, head of the hospital's mental health unit, talk to reporters about a stabbing that occurred Saturday. A 17-year-old patient of the mental health unit has been charged with aggravated assault. (Dan Taekema/CBC)

Officials at Windsor Regional Hospital are considering expanding security measures outside of their facilities following the stabbing. The changes could come "as soon as tomorrow," but are more likely to roll out in a matter of days, according to Musyj.

Sniffer dog searches part of security measures

Security safeguards at the hospital's mental health unit already include random inspections from sniffer dogs and a search of all visitors, but the CEO said staff are now reviewing whether those searches should start outside the hospital.

"We have to look now at expanding our security, which would be unique for a Canadian facility," he said, adding more extensive security measures including metal detectors are common at American hospitals and forensic mental health units, but are "beyond unique" at Canadian hospitals.

"This is a very serious incident," he said. "We have to take a step back and look at everything."

Musyj says security is a balance between making it easy for people to visit loved ones @WRHospital and ensuring safety of patients/staff pic.twitter.com/LpPtHQWIGv — @DanTaekema

On Monday the hospital lobby was bustling with visitors and patients. More than a dozen people stood in line at a Tim Hortons' booth just metres from where the attack took place.

The suspect in the stabbing was on his seventh day pass, according to Musyj. The CEO said the patient spoke with security guards about the books he was bringing back to be read in the unit just moments before pulling out the knife.

Suspect had a history of 'acting out'

There is no indication of any relationship or animosity between the two patients, besides seeing each other in the ward, said Dr. Raj Basker, chief of psychiatry at the hospital.

The doctor said staff have been "extra vigilant" about day passes because of past incidents, but added the program is important because it helps patients reintegrate into their families and society.

Dr. Raj Basker, head of mental health @WRHospital, calls the incident "very unfortunate" but adds day passes are important. pic.twitter.com/zzLdPzRjbt — @DanTaekema

Basker said the stabbing suspect had a history of "acting out," including incidents where he damaged property or hurt himself, but there was no indication an attack was coming.

"We look at this as an isolated incident," said Musyj. "But also we have to have eyes wide open about [how security] could be expanded."

Lucier worries about patient safety

Lucier said the hospital needs better screening for mental health patients before allowing them back in the building. His daughter won't feel safe until that happens and he fears for the wellbeing of everyone in the hospital.

"I feel very insecure with the hospital and the security for my daughter and the other patients here," he said. "She can't sleep. Everyone in this family is traumatized."