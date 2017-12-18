The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit has launched an online tool with the aim of improving the reporting of immunizations in the area.

The provincial tool called Immunization Connect Ontario (ICON) provides access people access to their records with the health unit — anytime, anywhere.

To access the information, people will need to enter a health card number or immunization number and PIN.

The new tool will allow people to do the following:

View their immunization record with the health unit

Report immunizations online

Report the immunzations of the children online

Print immunizations records

See when an immunization or booster is due

"The launch of ICON is timely as approximately 4200 students born in 2000 and 2001 with incomplete immunization records received immunization notices on December 11," stated the health unit in a media release announcing the program.

Need to update your immunization records? You can do so now online @CBCWindsor pic.twitter.com/dkW9d2D5SF — @MelNakhavoly

"It's important for the Health Unit to have up-to-date immunization records for all students," said Judy Allen, manager of the Healthy Schools program for the health unit. "The Meningococcal vaccine is only available to students for free from the Health Unit, and we have partnered with the school board to provide this vaccine to students that need it at some school clinics. All other vaccines are easily available from community health care providers."

All Grade 11 and 12 students are urged to update their vaccines by March 19, 2018 to avoid getting suspended, she added.

ICON is meant to help students comply with the Immunization of Pupils Act, which requires nine immunizations.

Diphtheria

Pertussis

Tetanus

Polio

Measles

Mumps

Rubella

Meningococcal Disease

Varicella (chickenpox)

Anyone who can't update their immunizations due to medical reasons and religious or personal beliefs must complete a signed exemption form.