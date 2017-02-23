A Canadian pizza shop owner is sending some specialty pies topped with pineapple to Iceland in a saucy bid to change the mind of that country's president, whose distaste for the sweet, yellow fruit is now internationally known.

Bob Abumeeiz of Arcata Pizza in Windsor, Ont. was shocked to read about the cheeky comments from Icelandic president Guoni Johanesson, who said pineapple should be banned as a pizza topping.

The comments became a tasty controversy that topped culinary headlines around the world this week, prompting many restaurant owners to send their own pies to Johanesson.

Bob Abumeeiz of Arcata Pizza in Windsor, Ont. is sending two of his Hawaiian-style pizzas to Icelandic president Guoni Johanesson, who said pineapple should be banned as a topping. (Nathan Swinn/CBC)

Abumeeiz is sending two versions of his pineapple pies. The long-time cook has a long list of recipes as he often swaps out a ham topping for items like bacon, or hot peppers and black olives.

"I don't think he's using pineapple the proper way," he said of the president. "If he uses it the proper way, he will be convinced pineapple goes with pizza."

Reaction to the president's comments prompted both pineapple pizza lovers and haters to express their passion on social media.

It's savoury, it's sweet – Canadian invention #pineappleonpizza can't be beat 🍍+ 🍕= 😊 pic.twitter.com/GDHRZU0rXQ — @Canada

Hawaiian pizza inventor offended

Johannesson also mildly offended Sam Panopoulos, the man credited for inventing the Hawaiian pizza when he tossed on the sweet topping one night in his Chatham, Ont. restaurant back in the 1960s.

Panopoulos didn't mince words when responding to the Icelandic president's comments.

"He can have whatever he wants — I don't care," Panopoulos told CBC's As It Happens. "He can do whatever he wants as far as I'm concerned."

Iceland's President is the hero we all need right now... #pineappleonpizza — @Layla_AlAmmar

Panopoulos owned a restaurant in Chatham and first heard about pizza as the hot new menu item sliced its way across the border from Detroit into Windsor.

The now 82-year-old retired cook, who lives in London, visited Windsor and decided to try making pizza at his own restaurant.

That's when the Hawaiian pizza was born. Panopoulos threw some pineapples onto a pie and gave it a try. Though he was an instant fan, his customers were not immediately impressed.

"Nobody liked it at first, but after that, everybody went crazy over it," he said.

Hawaiian pizza lovers around the world launched humorous outcry to the comments, sending their own pies to Iceland.