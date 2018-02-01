Emergency officials in Windsor-Essex are still working to determine if a second person fell through the ice near the Ambassador Bridge Wednesday.

Crews rushed to the Detroit River after reports that two people walking along the shoreline fell into the water. A 53-year-old man was pulled from the icy river and taken to hospital in critical condition.

Emergency response on Detroit River0:57

Police have not been able to speak with the man since his rescue because of his condition, according to Sgt. Steve Betteridge, who added officials don't have any indication a second person fell in beside initial reports from witnesses.

A U.S. Coast Guard helicopter and ice rescue team helped scour the river, along with Windsor fire crews and police patrols on Wednesday, but the search effort was called off after several hours.