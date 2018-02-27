Two young women who were at Point Pelee to get a picture of the sunset ended up helping save a man who had fallen through the ice Tuesday evening.

Emergency crews including the OPP, EMS and fire fighters from Leamington and Kingsville were called to the 900 block of Point Pelee Drive around 6:30 p.m.

Approx 18:30 hrs. OPP, EMS, LFD KFD responded 900 block Point Pelee Dr. Adult male fell through ice. Called in by 2 persons that stopped car to take pic of sunset and heard male call for help. He was able to get out of water and crawl but unable to walk. 1 of 2 — @LeamingtonFire1

The pair of photographers, who had driven out to the point to watch the sun go down, heard a man calling for help, according to Leamington Fire Services.

They found the man who had fallen through the ice and managed to crawl out, but was unable to walk.

He was helped to shore by the OPP and transported to hospital.

"Thanks these 2 young ladies for a great job, and for being in the right place at the right time," the fire service tweeted after the incident.