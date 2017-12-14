Ontario Provincial Police closed eastbound lanes on Highway 402 near Nauvoo Road in Lambton County for much of Thursday afternoon after two transport trucks left the roadway and crashed around 10 a.m.

The highway was "snow-covered," "ice-packed," and in poor condition during the morning, according to Const. Chris Doupe from Lambton OPP.

Lambton County OPP - 402 Hwy EB closed for 2-3 More hours. https://t.co/TflrLxebnz — @OPP_WR

The driver of the first truck, a tanker carrying propane, was transported to hospital with minor injuries. The driver of the second truck was unharmed.

The two occurrences were separate incidents but Doupe said "it appears the lead tanker went into the ditch and the following truck, reacting to the crash, also left the roadway."

The highway is expected to remain closed near Nauvoo Road for the afternoon while crews work to clean up the scene.