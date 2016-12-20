After seeing several people ice fishing and playing hockey on the Detroit River, the Windsor Port Authority is warning everyone to stay off the ice.

Chunks of ice on the river are nowhere near safe for walking, explained Peter Barry, harbour master.

"That ice isn't ready for them whatsoever," he said. "It's still grey, it's still brittle."

Barry suggests fishermen should be looking for ice that is 15 cm thick in a significant area around them, not just along the shore.

Windsor Port Authority harbour master Peter Barry says it's still too early in the year for walking on Detroit River ice. (Jason Viau/CBC)

He urges everyone to stay off the ice at this time of year. Anyone wandering out also puts other people at risk because someone has to try to rescue them.

"The conditions are still very dangerous for anybody to attempt to walk out on the ice on any part of the Detroit River," Barry said. "To think you can walk out on the water — walk your dog or go for a gentle stroll — it's very irresponsible at this point because you're putting people at risk."