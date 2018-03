Ice along the shore of Lake Erie has made for some dazzling sculptural displays this winter.

Dozens of photos were sent to CBC News from those visiting Point Pelee National Park.

Warmer temperatures dissolved the displays at points, but cooler weather this week prompted more of Mother Nature's artwork.

Here are some of those frosty exhibits from this season.

(Deb Jewell)

(Monique Rose)

(Monique Rose)

(Monique Rose)

(Karen Husbands)

(Joy Pearson Davis)

(C.J. Leahy)

(Elaine Robert Chevalier)