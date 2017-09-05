Nervous excitement filled the home of the Alks-Yonan family Tuesday morning.

The refugee family's three children were going off to school for the first time in three years and Angel, their oldest, was starting his first day of high school at Catholic Central.

"It's wonderful to be able to go back to school after three years. I'm very happy today," he said through a translator.

Angel took part in the newcomer orientation week at his high school recently in preparation for the big day. He said he made a few new friends while he was there and could hardly wait to see them on his first day of school.

Angel Alks-Yonan is getting ready for his first day of high school at Catholic Central. (Stacey Janzer/CBC)

"I want to play with my friends," Angel said. "After that, I want to study in school."

Angel's mother, Rita Bahree, prepared breakfast for her family and made sure all her children were well fed before sending them off to school.

"I'm very happy today, after three years of not going to school, they are back," she said.

Even though her children don't speak English, she knows they will adapt.

"We are very happy today to be here in Canada. We are even more happy, because my children are going back to school," she said.

The Alks-Yonan family is sending off all of their children to school. It's their youngest daughter's first time ever going to school. (Stacey Janzer/CBC)

The family arrived in Canada a few months ago, but say they already love their new home country. They are from Iraq and moved to Turkey in 2014, fearing persecution because they're Christians.

Cake and celebration coming after first week

The children did not go to school while in Turkey, but their father, Nadher, made sure to teach them English. He knew they would be moving to Canada, Australia or the United States.

"Those three countries spoke English, so I focused on teaching them the English language," Nadher said, adding he learned the language himself while in school in Iraq.

Nadher said the first day of school has always been a big deal for the family. In Iraq, he and wife would have a party for their children.

"It's something very special for us," he said. "My children promised to be perfect students."

This year, the party will have to wait until the end of the week.

Nadher is working nights packing vegetables, but said he looks forward to having cake and celebrating with his family.