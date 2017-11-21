Thosands of St. Clair College students returned to class for the first time in more than five weeks Tuesday following the longest college strike in Ontario's history.

CBC Windsor caught up with four students on their first day back to talk about the strike, stress and what remains of their semester.

Sarah Rivadeira

On a scholarship to study English

Sarah Rivadeira is on a scholarship to study English at the college. (Stacey Janzer/CBC)

The Panamanian student said her teacher told her classes will continue as usual until she her scholarship ends on Dec. 17.

She added she's happy the strike is finally over.

"I'm excited, it's good because I want to learn English and improve my knowledge of the language."

Amanda Mulder

First-year Nursing

Amanda Mulder is studying nursing and said she's sorry faculty couldn't reach an agreement and were forced back to work. (Stacey Janzer/CBC)

"I'm a little bit upset for my professors obviously having not come to an agreement, but I felt like our education was starting to be at risk — so I'm really happy to be back," she said.

Mulder added her teachers told her the semester won't be affected because the semester has been extended to make up for time lost during the strike.

Joshua Sweet

Pre-service Firefighter Education and Training

Joshua Sweet said he's considering withdrawing from the college and heading home to Barrie to get a tuition refund. (Stacey Janzer/CBC)

"I'm really stressed actually because it feels like it's Day 1 again," he said.

Sweet said he's considering withdrawing from the college to get a tuition refund.

"I felt like spent a lot more money during this strike than I would have if school were in session and if I were to opt out, I could go home, work and start this whole process over again."

Mawa Farley

Studying Fashion

Mawa Farley is studying fashion at St. Clair College. She said she's happy to be back in class following the five-week faculty strike. (Stacey Janzer/CBC)

"I'm glad to be back. I was really not happy just home doing nothing," she said, adding her teachers have promised to cover the entire curriculum so she won't miss anything due to the strike.

"I'm going to stay. There's no point starting then just dropping out."