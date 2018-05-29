Skip to Main Content
'I cry every day' — Mom struggles to watch daughter at home

Notifications

Video

'I cry every day' — Mom struggles to watch daughter at home

Madison Arseneault's mother Shirley says the family home isn't accessible for her daughter who is still partially paralyzed and requires a wheelchair.
Madison Arseneault's mother Shirley says the family home isn't accessible for her daughter who is still partially paralyzed and requires a wheelchair. 1:02
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More stories from us