Imperial Oil says a hydrocarbon leak at their facilities in Sarnia Monday afternoon was "small" and had no impact on nearby air quality.

Company representatives told CBC News less than 20 litres of material leaked, and the company was in the process of recovering that material as of late Monday afternoon.

"We did some air quality monitoring in the immediate vicinity of the leak and there were no issues identified," said Jon Harding, community affairs advisor with Imperial Oil in Sarnia.

Imperial Oil could not say whether this leak was related to the operational issues they experienced last week, which resulted in flaring at their Sarnia refinery on Thursday night.

Provincial officials say air quality tests conducted by both Imperial Oil and an independent consultant after Thursday's flaring showed no increased levels of contaminants in the air. Staff from the provincial Ministry of the Environment and Climate Change say they are continuing to work with Imperial Oil to determine the cause of Thursday's flaring.