Rising hydro rates have created turmoil throughout Ontario in the past year.

Residents in Toronto swear they have reduced consumption, but their bills continue to rise.

People across the province struggle to pay their bills, and some businesses have considered closing their doors.

Recently, horse trainer Libby Keenan from Amherstburg, Ont. forced a meeting with Kathleen Wynne.

The premier was responding to Keenan's open letter, after it was shared across the province on Facebook.

We've compiled a break down of stories people have shared with CBC about soaring hydro prices.

