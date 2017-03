Power has been restored to thousands of Hydro One customers in Essex County who were caught up in a large outage Thursday morning.

More than 2,500 customers were without electricity in the outage that centred around Essex and stretched from Cottam to the boundary of the City of Windsor.

More than 2,100 Hydro One customers were without power Thursday morning. It has since been restored. (Hydro One Storm Centre)

The cause of the outage is currently being investigated.