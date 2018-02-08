An empty propane tanker rolled over, closing the westbound lanes on Highway 402 at Oil heritage Road east of Sarnia for several hours on Thursday.

No one was injured in the incident.

In a tweeted video, OPP said there was no apparent reason for the rollover.

Fire crews and investigators were on the scene, as officials waited for a tow truck.

A significant backlog of traffic on the highway was rerouted over a nearby overpass.

More to come.

Thursday Morning Commute with Sgt REKTOR - WR OPP HQ https://t.co/UliQKQCidi — @OPP_WR