A downed wire from a hydro tower that was lying across both sides of Highway 401 prompted the closure of the road in both directions near Chatham Monday morning.

Westbound lanes of the highway between Communication and Bloomfield roads were opened first, then the eastbound lanes after crews made repairs. It took six hours to perform the work.

Les travailleurs d'@HydroOne montent réparer le fil. pic.twitter.com/aeispDSNBv — @ColinCtPaulette

Monday Morning Commute with Sgt Dave Rektor - WR OPP HQ https://t.co/dfOy5Tnbrd — @OPP_WR

At about 4:30 a.m. Monday, OPP tweeted about the closure.

Hydro One spokesperson Tiziana Baccega Rosa explained that the wire that came down across the roadway was a "skywire," which is the highest wire connecting two hydro towers.

"The skywire does not [carry electricity]," Baccega Rosa said. "It actually protects the transmission lines below it. It takes the brunt of electricity strikes."

No outages were caused by the incident.

Hydro One crews repairing the downed "skywire." (Colin Côté-Paulette/CBC Radio-Canada)

UPDATE: ROAD CLOSURE: #Hwy401 remains CLOSED between Communication Rd & Bloomfield Rd #ChathamKent. Reopening time unknown. Hydro enroute, #OPP on scene. ^aw pic.twitter.com/YFwubqfq07 — @OPP_COMM_WR