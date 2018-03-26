A downed wire from a hydro tower that was lying across both sides of Highway 401 prompted the closure of the road in both directions near Chatham Monday morning.

Westbound lanes of the highway between Communication and Bloomfield roads were opened first, then the eastbound lanes after crews made repairs. It took six hours to perform the work.

At about 4:30 a.m. Monday, OPP tweeted about the closure.

Hydro One spokesperson Tiziana Baccega Rosa explained that the wire that came down across the roadway was a "skywire," which is the highest wire connecting two hydro towers.

"The skywire does not [carry electricity]," Baccega Rosa said. "It actually protects the transmission lines below it. It takes the brunt of electricity strikes."

No outages were caused by the incident.

Hwy. 401

Hydro One crews repairing the downed "skywire." (Colin Côté-Paulette/CBC Radio-Canada)

Downed skywire

Hydro One crews were repairing the downed skywire. (Colin Côté-Paulette/CBC Radio-Canada)