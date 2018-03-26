Highway 401 has been reopened after it was closed in both directions near Chatham for hydro repairs.

Westbound lanes of the highway between Communication and Bloomfield roads were opened first, then the eastbound lanes after crews made repairs to fallen hydro wires.

At about 4:30 a.m. Monday morning, OPP tweeted about the closure.

"The hydro wires just came down," said OPP Const. Jay Denorer. "It's not that windy in the area. Until Hydro gets out and lets us know what happened, we won't know for sure."

Police are warning of "protracted delays."

No outages were reported in the area on Hydro One's website.

