Skip to Main Content
Someone stole this family's Humboldt tribute hockey sticks, so they put out 3 more

Notifications

Someone stole this family's Humboldt tribute hockey sticks, so they put out 3 more

When the Lacy family in Wallaceburg woke up to four missing hockey sticks they decided to put three more in their place.

The sticks disappeared overnight on Monday in Wallaceburg

Chris Ensing · CBC News ·
Pat Lacy said the family set out the sticks on Monday night and woke up Tuesday to an empty porch. (Submitted by Pat Lacy)
comments

When Pat Lacy woke up Tuesday morning to an empty front porch in Wallaceburg, Ont. his first thought was to call his father-in-law. 

Four hockey sticks the family left out to honour the lives lost in the Humboldt Broncos bus crash were missing. 

"I asked him if maybe he put them inside or something after we went to bed," said Lacy. "Nope, he didn't do it."

Lacy believes someone stole the sticks — something he describes as the "lowest" thing someone could do.

'Is this real?'

He said the idea of someone stealing sticks, which were set out as part of a country wide-movement to memorialize the members of the Broncos organization, left him in disbelief.

 "I just kept thinking 'Is this real? Did someone really take those?'" asked Lacy. 

Lacy said even thought the sticks went missing, his family plans to put more out on the porch because of what they represent.

"We talked as a family after school today and said, 'You know what? We're still going to put out two tonight,'" said Lacy, who posted a picture of three new sticks on their porch Tuesday night.  

"Everyone needs to stand united and let people know that we're all human. Compassion is key."

Lessons learned

That compassion was on display when Lacy wrote out the messages he wanted to send to whoever stole the sticks. 

"People make mistakes. To that person out there that took them ... you can always put them back," said Lacy. 

The Lacy family huddled together and decided to set three more sticks out overnight Tuesday even after they had four stolen the night before. (Submitted by Pat Lacy)

If the person who swiped the sticks really needed them, Lacy said it would have only taken a simple conversation for him to part ways with the sticks. 

"I wish you would have just come and would have asked."

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Discover more from CBC

More stories from us