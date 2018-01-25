The Windsor-Essex County Humane Society is warning dog owners to keep their pets close after what they described as "credible" reports of multiple possible dog thefts.

"The reports we received were of lost dogs, but one of our officers noticed a number of dogs seemed to be missing from a fairly small area and had not been found," explained executive director Melanie Coulter. "We also received a report from someone who believed they witnessed an attempted theft."

All of the animals involved were living in Harrow and McGregor or the surrounding area.

"The dogs targeted appear to be dogs who were outside unattended," stated the humane society in a Facebook post, warning animal owners in rural areas to not leave their pets unmonitored.

Coulter said the information about the possible thefts has been reported to the Essex County OPP, who are investigating.

"If someone believes their animal is at risk or there's an attempted theft going on we encourage them to obviously bring their dog inside, but also to contact police and let them know," she added.