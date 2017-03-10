The Windsor-Essex County Humane Society is seeking the public's help after a dog was found starved to death near an abandoned building at the corner of Louis Avenue and Cataraqui Street.

"Veterinary findings indicate that the dog was starved to death over a period of many weeks," said the humane society in a release. "It is believed that he likely died in another location, and his body was disposed of in the location where he was found."

The dog was found by a member of the public late Wednesday but officials believe the dog had been dead for some time, potentially several months. The dog was a 4-year-old, unneutered male pit-bull type dog. He was wearing a choke chain collar.

"This case is very disturbing because the dog was clearly suffering for a long period of time," said Melanie Coulter, executive director of the humane society."He was deprived of food and someone saw this and let it occur over a long period of time and we're really hoping to get justice for him."

Coulter said the emaciated dog's body had no muscle tissue left.

"He used up every bit of the resources his body had to stay alive," said Coulter.

Anyone with information about who may have owned or starved this dog is asked to call the Windsor/Essex County Humane Society cruelty investigations department at 519-966-5751, ext 16 or Crimestoppers at 519-258-8477.

