The Windsor-Essex County Humane Society is investigating after a video showing someone throwing a small dog into a door was shared on social media.

The short video shows a hand picking the animal up by the scruff of its neck before tossing it through the air. The dog twists as it slams into a red door, falls to the ground, gets up and takes a few shaky steps.

It began circulating on Facebook in Windsor-Essex Monday.

"I can confirm we're investigating and asking anyone with information about the video, the dog or the person's whereabouts to contact us," said the humane society's executive director Melanie Coulter.