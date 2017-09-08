A deadly, record-breaking hurricane is rumbling towards the coast of Florida this weekend and a pair of former Windsor residents plan to load up on supplies and sit the storm out in their homes.

Hurricane Irma is expected to hit the southern coast of the state on Saturday, after ripping though the Turks and Caicos Islands with winds up to 280 km/h.

Early Friday morning, Irma weakened to a Category 4 storm, but it tore through parts of the Carribean at Category 5 —the highest rating possibly "because once you say catastrophic and there's near complete damage, why do you need a 6?" according to Dennis Feltgen, a spokesperson for the National Hurricane Center.

"It's really easy to buy into the anxiety and the hysteria," said Cindy Teamer, a former principal in Windsor who now works in Lehigh Acres as a realtor on the west coast of Florida.

Cindy Teamer lives in Lehigh Acres on the west coast of Florida, just outside of the current Hurricane Irma watches and warnings being issued by the National Hurricane Centre (Courtesy of National Hurricane Centre)

Teamer's county is currently on the edge of the hurricane and storm surge watches being issued by the National Hurricane Centre.

"I kind of vacillate back and forth between 'I should really be worried,' and 'No, have some common sense you're going to be fine,'" she explained."It just depends on where I am and what I'm doing."

Teamer added she has a close eye on the news as she prepares to wait out the storm with her two dogs, Jonnie and Mia.

Cindy Teamer has already started packing supplies to make sure she's prepared if the power goes out during Hurricane Irma. (Courtesy of Cindy Teamer)

She's stored water, filled propane tanks and made ice blocks to keep food fresh if the power goes out.

"It's being stocked with food, even getting some library books so I have something to do if the TV goes out," said Teamer, who has lived in Florida for 13 years and has seen multiple hurricanes hit the state.

She has noticed people in a panic trying to secure water from stores but said for the most part people have been trying to support each other.

"Everybody's helping other people," said Teamer, who added people have volunteered to help her out after clients who recently bought homes from her called for help putting up storm shutters.

"I've had so many people checking in on me and making sure I have somewhere to go and that I'm safe," added Teamer.

Not Houston, but can't over prepare

Kresimir Bazijanec is no stranger to hurricanes ripping through his state, he watched Hurricane Matthew pass by last year from his garage.

"Other people, they're overwhelmed by it," said Bazijanec. "A big factor here is because of Texas. A lot of people here are predicting or thinking the worst."

Kresimir Bazijanec lives just north of Orlando and has no plans of evacuating his home when Hurricane Irma hits. (Courtesy of National Hurricane Centre)

Hurricane Harvey recently tore through the Houston, Texas, causing billions in damage and killing dozens of people in what's being called the worst storm to hit the state in 50 years,

Bazijanec, who moved to Altamonte Springs, Florida about 15 years ago after growing up in Windsor, said he's bought four cases of water and is keeping an eye on the forecasts.

"A lot of people locally are gathering water and buying generators," said Bazjanec, who added he plans to shut down his business when the storm hits this weekend because some streets are expected to be closed.

"I've been here for 15 years, you sort of get used to it," he told CBC News. "You can never prepare enough, you never know what's going to happen."

Bazjanec said while some people prepare to evacuate his area, which is about 20 minutes north of Orlando, he plans to stick around.

"Oh absolutely," he said. "I'm in a safe place, I'm surrounded by concrete."