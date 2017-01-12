With housing starts up in some parts of Windsor-Essex, as much as 35 per cent compared to last year in some regions, construction companies are having a hard time keeping up.

Almost every community across Windsor-Essex is seeing a construction boom, according to home builders.

"LaSalle continues to be a location of choice for many new residents as does the town of Lakeshore," says Cindy Prince, a vice president with Amico Properties Inc.

The only municipality in the region to see a decrease in new housing starts for 2016 was Tecumseh.

Construction companies in Windsor-Essex say construction for new homes would typically start in the spring. But to keep up with demand, crews are already getting underway in January.

Realtors say part of the draw for new homes the modern features and design elements that older, resale homes don't have. The lack of resale homes on the market is another reason.

"It's very difficult to find things on the resale market," says Teresa Neusch, a real estate agent with RE/MAX in Windsor.

Experts say these trends will continue in 2017.