Hotel-Dieu Grace CEO accepts apology for 'thoughtless' Facebook post by Windsor police officer

Janice Kaffer has accepted the apology of a Windsor police officer who told supporters of the Liberal party to consider suicide.

The officer has issued an apology and says he knows better

Janice Kaffer was upset when CBC News made her aware of the post and she was visibly shocked when we told her it was posted by a police officer. (Jason Viau/CBC)

A long-time health professional has accepted the apology of a Windsor police officer who told supporters of the Liberal party to consider suicide.

Rich Howitt posted a meme on Facebook of a doctor with the text: "Are you a liberal? Ask your doctor if suicide is right for you..."

This is the post that Howitt made to his Facebook page on Wednesday. (Facebook)

"I made an inappropriate post the other day that mentioned suicide. I deeply regret embarrassment it caused WPS. I have dealt first hand with mental health issues from people close to me and know better. I'm sorry," Howitt posted Saturday.

Hotel-Dieu Grace Healthcare president and CEO Janice Kaffer has since accepted Howitt's apology for the post, saying he is a "good guy who means it."

