Hotel-Dieu Grace CEO accepts apology for 'thoughtless' Facebook post by Windsor police officer
The officer has issued an apology and says he knows better
A long-time health professional has accepted the apology of a Windsor police officer who told supporters of the Liberal party to consider suicide.
Rich Howitt posted a meme on Facebook of a doctor with the text: "Are you a liberal? Ask your doctor if suicide is right for you..."
"I made an inappropriate post the other day that mentioned suicide. I deeply regret embarrassment it caused WPS. I have dealt first hand with mental health issues from people close to me and know better. I'm sorry," Howitt posted Saturday.
Hotel-Dieu Grace Healthcare president and CEO Janice Kaffer has since accepted Howitt's apology for the post, saying he is a "good guy who means it."
Good for him. Folks need to accept that and move on. It was thoughtless and from what I’ve heard from lots of people who know him well he’s a good guy who means it. Case closed.—@KafferJkaffer