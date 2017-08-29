A new provincial law comes into effect on January 1 that will make it illegal to smoke on hospital property.

That means Windsor Regional Hospital will no longer be able to offer designated smoking shelters outdoors at the Metropolitan or Ouellette campuses.

The news isn't sitting well with workers and patients who use the areas.

"I don't really like it but I'll have to live with it, so I'll just go to the street," said hospital worker Valerie Cesnulis.

"I don't think it's fair," said patient Randy Easter, while smoking a cigarette at the designated smoking area at Kildare Road and Lens Avenue. "It calms me down."

Without a smoking area, hospital CEO David Musyj fears smokers will now go smoke on the sidewalks in front of homes around the Met campus.

But he says there's nothing he can do to stop hospital staff or patients.

"We can ask. We can plead. We can request, but we have no ability and neither does the health unit have the ability to stop someone on a public sidewalk from smoking," said Musyj.

A group of volunteers called Team Clean, who clean up the hospital grounds, have pledged to go around the neighbourhood to clean up after the smokers but they are asking for cooperation from them not to litter.

The fine for smoking on hospital property will be $305.