A team of ambassadors showed people how to use a new Windsor Regional Hospital app Friday.

The My Care Journey App is meant to help family members and patients understand how the hospital works and what they can expect as they work their way through the healthcare system.

It doesn't have patients' personal information on it and is meant as more of a general guide.

So far the app, which is also available in Spanish, French, Italian and Arabic, covers eight common conditions including stroke, heart failure and pneumonia.

The goal is for the app to eventually cover 25 conditions.