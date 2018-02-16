A teenager who was shot and died in downtown Windsor Wednesday was the victim of a homicide, according to Windsor police.
Evidence discovered during an autopsy of the the body of 16-year-old Chance Gauthier led officials to classify the investigation into his death as a homicide.
Police said Gauthier died of a gunshot wound and witnesses said they heard a possible gunshot, but the weapon involved has not been recovered.
The teen's body was found near the corner of Church and Caroline streets Wednesday morning after police received reports of a man laying in the alley.
Gauthier was known to hang around the downtown area. Police are continuing to investigate and are asking anyone with information to contact them.