A teenager who was shot and died in downtown Windsor Wednesday was the victim of a homicide, according to Windsor police.

Evidence discovered during an autopsy of the the body of 16-year-old Chance Gauthier led officials to classify the investigation into his death as a homicide.

Police said Gauthier died of a gunshot wound and witnesses said they heard a possible gunshot, but the weapon involved has not been recovered.

Windsor Police investigate the scene where Gauthier's body was found in 900-block of Church Street on Feb. 14. (Dan Taekema/CBC)

The teen's body was found near the corner of Church and Caroline streets Wednesday morning after police received reports of a man laying in the alley.

Gauthier was known to hang around the downtown area. Police are continuing to investigate and are asking anyone with information to contact them.