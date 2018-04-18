Police search home, seize items as part of investigation into Sandwich Town homicide

Windsor police have searched a home on St. Joseph Street and seized several items believed to be connected to the killing of a Windsor senior.

Leonard Damm, 73, was found dead at a home a couple blocks away on Bloomfield Road in Sandwich Town on Feb. 18, according to police.

Investigators with the Major Crimes Unit got a warrant to search a home near the corner of St. Joseph and Baby streets on Tuesday and gathered the items.

The investigation is ongoing. No arrests have been reported.