After months of sleeping on floor mats at the Downtown Mission shelter, separated by the men by just a row of chairs, women now have a bed and room of their own.

Linda Fengler moved to Windsor from Toronto after injuring her back and was no longer able to work. She struggled to find a place to stay and ended up at the Mission.

"If it weren't for the mission I'd be sleeping on the street but I've never had to do that," she said, during the opening of the new women's dormitory Tuesday.

The mission received a $40,000 donation from Caesars Windsor to help open the 10-bed dorm and start a support group for homeless women.

"It's such a gift. It's such a blessing," said Fiona Coughlin, director of development for the Mission. "The women are so grateful and appreciative of having a roof over their head. They know they're going to have a space where they can call their own and feel safe, secure and supported."

The first women move in on April 3. Another 10 beds can be open if there is the demand.