Windsor home owner confronts two men attempting break in

Windsor police said a home owner sustained a minor cut to his hand after two men attempted to break-in to his house.

It happened on Hickory Road in Ford City before 2:45 a.m on Monday.

Police said the man was awakened by two intruders kicking at the front door. He saw them as they went around to the back of the house and forced open that door.

The man confronted the suspects and one of them brandished a knife before running away.

The victim did not require medical attention.

Police are still looking for the suspects.

They are described as:

A white male with a dark complexion, 5'11", in his 30s, shaved head, wearing dark pants and a black hoodie.

A male, 5'11" wearing dark clothing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com