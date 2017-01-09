Residents of a west-end Windsor home were attacked during an early morning home invasion that led to one person getting hit in the head with a handgun and another person being tied up, police say.

The two suspects knocked on the door of the home, located near the intersection of Pelletier Street, and forced their way inside demanding cash, according to police.

One of the residents called 911 during the incident that occurred around 1 a.m. and told the dispatcher they were getting robbed.

As police arrived, the suspects ran from the house. Officers found three people in the home. One of them had his hands tied behind his back and a cut on the top of his head.



One suspect is described as having dark skin, five foot 10 inches tall, wearing a ski mask and gloves. The other was a black man, five foot 10 inches tall, wearing a gray toque and dark green coat.



Police ask anyone with information to contact them at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477.