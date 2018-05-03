Home invasion in Windsor involving a gun, other weapons

A home invasion involving two men carrying a number of weapons, including a gun, is under investigation by Windsor police.

Two masked-men, dressed in all black, forced their way inside a home on Watson Avenue, near Riverside Drive East on Wednesday at around 4 a.m., according to police.

Authorities say there was a physical altercation with one man who lived in the home. The suspects then fled south on foot.

One person from the home was taken to hospital with minor injuries and the other occupant was not injured.

Police won't say what weapons the two suspects were carrying. Officials do confirm a firearm has not been recovered.

The major crimes unit is investigating.