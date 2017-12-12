A brand new $1.8-million multi-use sports field is coming to Holy Names Catholic High School.

The Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board approved a tender to install the turf field during its meeting Tuesday night.

The project includes a 400-metre, six-lane running track and a playing surface for football, soccer and other outdoor sports.

"Coming off of an OFSAA football championship win, I'm certain this will be welcome news to the team and the entire Holy Names community," said Fulvio Valentinis, the Ward 1 and 10 Trustee who represents the school.

"This will be an excellent facility that will provide plenty of opportunity for all of our students and their families for years to come," he added.

An athletic and academic 'powerhouse'

The contract was awarded to Barrie-based Worldwide Turf Canada Inc. and the project will be paid for through the board's $5.9 million school board condition improvement plan, according to spokesperson Steve Fields.

Construction is expected to begin in the spring, with the field officially opening in September 2018.

"In addition to our $1.2 Million STEM academy that opened earlier this year, a new sports facility will demonstrate our commitment to creating both an academic and an athletic powerhouse for our students at Holy Names," said Director of Education Terry Lyons.