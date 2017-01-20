Students from Holy Names High School are giving a helping hand to a child in India.

A group of Grade 12 students have just finished using a 3D printer to make a prosthetic hand that will be sent to a child in need.

"We were very excited when we were proposed with this idea," said Katherine St. Croix, who is part of the project. "To know that we were helping out someone less fortunate from around the world and have it be part of our class is just incredible."

Still have time 2 get UR #handmade gifts 2 help support @Enablethefuture keep giving #3dprinted hands 4 free! https://t.co/GLgpc4H8HO TY! pic.twitter.com/vcIYbEzRBU — @Enablethefuture

Producing the hand required 21 hours of printing and more than a few struggles, including a first attempt that actually melted, according to St. Croix.

The prosthetic was made in partnership with e-NABLE, a group of individuals around the world that produce prosthetics for the less fortunate.

SCHOOLS & Groups! Plz list yourselves on @Enablethefuture Chapters map 2 help families find you! https://t.co/NpAIKMognH #Tech4Good #stem pic.twitter.com/LucI8DQlgz — @Enablethefuture

The group hasn't had any contact with the child so far, said Rob Ieraci, a computer science teacher at the school. But they hope that will change after the hand is delivered.

"I'm hoping that afterwards if there's any way we can even just know where it went and the background, I think it makes it a little more personal," he said.