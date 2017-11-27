Christmas is on display in Amherstburg, as the town's River Lights Festival is already underway.

This weekend there was a traditional Holiday House Tour, where visitors took a peak inside some lavishly decorated houses. Many of the homes on the tour have a rich history in the town.

A sign outside one of the lavishly decorate homes in Amhertburg. (Colin Cote-Paulette/CBC)

"It is definitely an event that brings a lot of people into Amhersburg," said Anne Rota, the town's manager of tourism and culture.

People paid $25 to visit the nine decorated homes, and the money supports the festival which continues until December 30.

Rota estimates about 1,500 people toured the homes.

"It showcases our culture, the history of Amherstburg, and many times we see that people actually will want to move and live in Amherstburg because of our amazing special events," she said.

Sarah Van Grinsven, Co-ordinator for River Lights Festival, shows one of the decorated Christmas Tree dresses on display this year. (Colin Cote-Paulette/CBC)

Also on offer were some elaborately made 'Christmas Tree' dresses.

"We wanted to do something extra special this year," said Sarah Van Grinsven, Co-ordinator for River Lights Festival. "It's kind of a new thing that's been popping up for the past year all over with decorating dresses with the same things you would use on Christmas trees, like the greens — some fresh some not — and lots of holiday decor."