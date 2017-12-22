Hold and secure measures at Roseville Public School and École élémentaire Georges-P-Vanier have been lifted as police continue to investigate a jewellery store robbery.

The schools initiated the procedure around 1:20 p.m. Friday after police contacted school officials about the robbery.

Windsor police are continuing to investigate the robbery in the 7200 block of Tecumseh Road E. where a suspect "brandished a reported handgun" then fled on foot.

Investigating robbery at jewellery store-suspect brandished a reported handgun-in the 7200 block of Tec. Rd E-Fled on foot- No injuries-Suspect male white,30-40 yrs,5'10, thin build, dark blue bbcap & white scarf, dark blue jacket, white rim around sole of shoes...More to follow — @WindsorPolice

No injuries were reported. Police described the suspect as a white man in his 30s or 40s about 5'10" tall white a dark blue cap, white scarf and dark blue jacket.

"The immediate area has been searched by responding officers," stated the police force on Twitter, adding there is "no immediate threat."