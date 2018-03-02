Cardinal Carter Catholic High School in Leamington is no longer under a 'hold and secure' after a threat was made in the York Region.

All doors were locked to anyone trying to access or leave the building for part of Friday morning.

The threat was made against a Cardinal Carter school and originated in the York Region. But because there are at least three schools with that name in the province, the OPP detachment in Leamington was notified.

The Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board won't go into details about the threat.

"Without knowing for sure which school was actually the target of the threat, in the interest of the safety of the students and our staff, we decided to place the school in a hold and secure pattern," said school spokesperson Stephen Fields. "It basically means no one comes in and out while we assess the credibility of the threat."

Fields said the OPP advised the hold and secure could be lifted shortly before 11 a.m., but the police kept an OPP officer there until noon.

"There's no need for parents to report to the school or anything like that at this point," said Fields.