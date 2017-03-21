Hiram Walker and Sons is once again offering public tours of its distillery.

A new partnership between Corby Spirit and Wine Limited and WindsorEats will open up the facility for the first time in 16 years.

Officials say visitors will be able to indulge in a "grain-to-glass experience" as early as April 1, according to a news release.

"It gives an opportunity to passionate whisky lovers and those who are just curious at heart to get a hands-on look at how world class Canadian whisky is made," said Adriano Ciotoli, co-owner of WindsorEats.