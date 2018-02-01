Sarah Mushtaq was 10-years-old the first time she wore a hijab.

"I just woke up one day and said, 'Hey, I want to do this. So, I did," she said. But she was having trouble keeping it on.

"I didn't wear an under-piece and was just wearing, you know, those silky hijabs? I was wearing those," said Mushtaq.

Nuha Elalem gives a nod of understanding. "Early 2000s. That was a good time."

Thursday is World Hijab Day, an event started in 2013 to encourage women of all traditions to try on a hijab. Mushtaq and Elalem, now in their 20s, shared some hijab advice on CBC`s Windsor Morning.

"There's so many different ways of wearing it," said Mushtaq. "Someone from Northern or Central Africa might wear it differently from someone from Southeast Asia, who might wear it differently from someone from the Middle East."

An under-piece is typically worn to keep the hijab in place.

"Think of it as a bandana under your hijab," said Mushtaq.

And then there are pins — safety pins, sewing pins.

"You don't want it sliding off," she added.

Both women admit to having dozens of hijabs.

"Black is definitely a classic, but that being said, most hijabis that you'll know, we've got way more hijabs than we need," said Mushtaq.

Ultimately, it's based on personal preference, said Elalem.

"What looks the best, what feels the best, and is it appropriate for this day, you know for school or for work?"

Social media has influenced how the hijab is worn, too. There are YouTube videos and Instagram posts with hijab tutorials and style advice.

"Since we started hijab before the social media age we went through the period where my hijab was sliding off, it didn't match, it was awkward," said Mushtaq.

"Our childhood photos are not as cute," said Elalem.

In Windsor today you can try on a hijab at Windsor Regional Hospital. They will have a booth at the Ouellette campus from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., and one at the Met campus from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.