A Windsor man has been charged with careless driving and driving while suspended after a three-vehicle crash on Highway 3 Tuesday night.

Three vehicles — a white Ford, a silver Pontiac and a red Dodge — were damaged during the collision, and two drivers were transported to hospital with injuries but are expected to survive, according to Essex OPP.

A section of Highway 3 near Essex County Road 23 was closed for more than an hour while an investigation into the collision was completed.