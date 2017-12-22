Multiple injuries have been reported following a four-vehicle collision at the intersection Walker Road and Highway 3.
Hwy 3 @ Walker @TECFD on scene of 4 vehicle accident. Injuries reported. AVA @CBCWindsor pic.twitter.com/0lci1qGQEP—
@ArmsBumanlag
The passengers in one vehicle needed to be extricated, according to Tecusmeh Fire and Rescue Service.
The extent of the injuries has not been released.
Update: crews on scene reporting multiple injuries and extrication complete to one of the vehicles involved. Extent of injuries unknown at this time—
@TECFD