Multiple injuries have been reported following a four-vehicle collision at the intersection Walker Road and Highway 3.

Hwy 3 @ Walker @TECFD on scene of 4 vehicle accident. Injuries reported. AVA @CBCWindsor pic.twitter.com/0lci1qGQEP — @ArmsBumanlag

The passengers in one vehicle needed to be extricated, according to Tecusmeh Fire and Rescue Service.

The extent of the injuries has not been released.