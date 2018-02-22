A transport truck driver from Delhi, Ont. has been charged with careless driving for allegedly setting off a chain reaction crash that damaged three tractor trailers at the Blue Water Bridge Wednesday.

Provincial police say the 53-year-old man hit a truck that was waiting to pay the toll to cross into the U.S., and pushed it into a third truck, damaging all three vehicles.

The cab of one of the trucks appears to have been totally torn off in pictures provided by Lambton County OPP.

A 53-year-old truck driver from Delhi, Ont. has been charged with careless driving. (Lambton County OPP)

One of the drivers was injured and taken to hospital, but is expected to survive.

Westbound Highway 402 was closed from 5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. while police investigated and crews worked to clear the wreckage.