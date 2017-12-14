The eastbound lanes of Highway 402 will be closed near Nauvoo Road in Lambton County for much of Thursday afternoon after two transport trucks left the roadway and crashed around 10 a.m.

The highway was "snow-covered," "ice-packed," and in poor condition during the morning, according to Const. Chris Doupe from Lambton OPP.

Lambton County OPP - 402 Hwy EB closed for 2-3 More hours. https://t.co/TflrLxebnz — @OPP_WR

The collisions were separate incidents, but Doupe said "it appears the lead tanker went into the ditch and the following truck, reacting to the crash, also left the roadway."

The driver of the first truck, a tanker carrying propane, was transported to hospital with minor injuries. The other driver was unharmed.

The highway is expected to remain closed near Nauvoo Road for at least two more hours while crews work to clean up the crashes.