Highway 40 near Chatham will be closed for two hours Thursday morning while crews clean up debris from a tractor trailer tipped by heavy winds.

Gusts reached 100 km/h in Chatham on Wednesday, toppling trees and store signs and causing widespread damage.

The truck was travelling south on Highway 40 near Fairview Line around 2:45 p.m. when high winds forced it from the road and it rolled in the ditch, according to the OPP.

The driver was treated and released at the scene, but the trailer sustained "extensive damage."

The highway will be closed in both directions starting at 8:30 a.m. for clean up.