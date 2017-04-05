Two people are dead after a head-on collision of two pickup trucks on Highway 3 near St. Thomas late Wednesday afternoon.

The highway between Quaker Road and Belmont Road was shut down for about six hours as police investigated, according to Ontario Provincial Police.

Officers say both drivers died in the crash that occurred around 3:05 p.m. The two drivers were the only occupants in their vehicles.

Technical collision investigators were on scene, along with the criminal investigation unit.