Highway 3 is closed near Kingsville following a two-vehicle collision.

The head-on crash involved a pickup truck and tractor trailer which collided between County Road 18 and Graham Side Road around 7:20 a.m., according to provincial police.

Accident on Hghway 3 still has roads closed between Graham and Country Road 18. pic.twitter.com/stqGEyZINO — @StaceyJReports

The driver of the pickup was transported to hospital with injuries after being extricated from the vehicle, but is expected to survive.

The tractor trailer also caught on fire after the crash, but the driver was not injured.