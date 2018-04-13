Skip to Main Content
Highway 3 reopens following vehicle collision with tractor trailer

Highway 3 reopens following vehicle collision with tractor trailer

Three people injured, but the extent of their injuries is unknown

Three people injured, but the extent of their injuries is unknown

CBC News ·
Highway 3 is closed at Sexton Side Rd., according to Tecumseh Fire. (Rob Heydari/CBC)

Highway 3 was temporarily closed on Friday in Oldcastle, following a two-vehicle collision.

The accident involved a vehicle colliding with a tractor trailer at the intersection of Highway 3 and Sexton Side Road around 3:15 p.m., according to Tecumseh Fire.

Three people were injured.

The extent of their injures is unknown.

