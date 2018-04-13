Updated
Highway 3 reopens following vehicle collision with tractor trailer
The accident involved a vehicle colliding with a tractor trailer at the intersection of Highway 3 and Sexton Side Road.
Three people injured, but the extent of their injuries is unknown
Highway 3 was temporarily closed on Friday in Oldcastle, following a two-vehicle collision.
The accident involved a vehicle colliding with a tractor trailer at the intersection of Highway 3 and Sexton Side Road around 3:15 p.m., according to Tecumseh Fire.
Three people were injured.
The extent of their injures is unknown.
<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Hwy3?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Hwy3</a> & Sexton Side Rd extrication complete. 3 injuries reported extent of them is unknown. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Hwy3?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Hwy3</a> is now closed. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TECFD?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TECFD</a>—@TECFD