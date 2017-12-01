A new playground at Hiatus House in Windsor will provide mothers with a safe setting where they can start to rebuild relationships with their kids.

Almost $200,000 dollars and months of work went into rebuilding the backyard at the home for families experiencing domestic violence.

Staff says children staying with their mothers now have a place to take a break from reality and have a little bit of fun.

"Women we're admitting into Hiatus House often don't know what to expect when they enter our doors and they're very scared of the unknown," explained Dana Richmond, child and youth coordinator at the home. "They're pleasantly surprised, especially now with the reconstruction of our backyard that there is somewhere that their children can go and play and that they can rebuild those relationships with their children."

Creating a place for fun

A second phase, which will expand on the play structures and add some fitness equipment is already planned once enough funds are gathered.

In the meantime, staff are celebrating creating a place where kids can be kids.

"The kids thoroughly enjoy it and often times don't want to leave Hiatus House because of the backyard and they want to make appointments to come back and play," said Richmond.

