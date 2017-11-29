For some parents this is a difficult time of year. Buying presents for their children puts extra pressure on already-strained budgets. And for some of the least fortunate, buying any Christmas presents is next to impossible.

Street Help, a drop-in centre for homeless people, has launched their annual Christmas Wish List, offering special help for homeless parents who do not have custody of their kids.

Volunteer Elizabeth Jewell is co-ordinating this campaign and said she can relate as a single parent herself.

"There are services in our community that would help me to provide a better Christmas for my child, where some of our clients, with them being non-custodial parents, they may not have the proper identification or meet all the requirements that the other agencies ask in order to be eligible for the Christmas help," she said.

So far about 20 parents have signed up, some of them with multiple kids.

(Google Street View)

"Realistically sometimes everybody gets in a tough spot," said Jewell. "So it's nice to know that our community understands, and instead of being judged, you're being helped. And then from a child's perspective, it makes a child feel proud and just very happy because my mom or dad was able to provide them a present."

If you want to help, get in touch with Street Help, and Jewell will email you any specific wishes of the children she matches you with.